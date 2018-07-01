Erdogan may offer Daron Acemoglu post in new government

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may offer Daron Acemoglu, a well-known American economist of Armenian origin, a post in the new government, Haberturk reported.
Daron Acemoglu can be entrusted with the management of the economic sector in order to restore the country's economy.
According to the source, Erdogan is looking for new candidates for the government and is going to form a principally new cabinet of ministers, consisting of technocrats.
In May Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan turned to the authoritative economist with a proposal to come to Yerevan in order to help to restore the Armenian economy back.