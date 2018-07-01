News
White House: Riyadh has 2 million barrels to increase oil production
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had a phone talk with the US President Donald Trump and confirmed that Riyadh has 2 million barrels to increase oil production.

“King Salman affirmed that the Kingdom maintains a two million barrel per day spare capacity, which it will prudently use if and when necessary to ensure market balance,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a healthy and stable global energy market for the benefit of all countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
