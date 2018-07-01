Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held within a year

YEREVAN. – The snap parliamentary election will be held within a year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.
“Precise date depends on political situation and certain technical issues. As to the format of participation of our party in the upcoming parliamentary vote, the discussions are underway,” PM said.
Several days ago Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan, who is also heading the commission dealing with the electoral legislation changes, said proportional representation has to be introduced, and the electoral threshold will be reduced to four percent for blocs and six percent for political parties.