Wages of 207 thousand Armenians rise

YEREVAN. – Certain improvement in the economic situation of the citizens is already visible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Sunday.
Asked when there will be visible improvements in the economic situation of the Armenian citizens, he said that certain changes have already been introduced.
“An increase in salaries of 207,000 workers has been recorded, a certain price change occurred at the fairs. The level of fees gathered by the State Revenue Committee's has increased significantly, the health system is changing. I know that people are waiting for quick results, and we are doing our best for it. We have already collected tens of millions of drams for the budget,” Nikol Pashinyan said.