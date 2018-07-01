Kim Jong Un asks Xi Jinping to lift sanctions as soon as possible

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit to China in June to help speed up the process of lifting economic sanctions against North Korea, the Straits Times reported. (https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/kim-jong-un-asked-chinas-xi-jinping-to-help-lift-sanctions-japanese-newspaper)
This should be facilitated by the successful achievement of agreements with the US at a meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.
The Chinese leader has reportedly reassured Kim Jong Un that he would do the best to comply with his request.
The US, Japan and South Korea have already stated for several times that the lifting of sanctions against Pyongyang will be possible only after the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.