UAE: Arab coalition pauses offensive on Hodeidah port

Azerbaijan tried to conduct engineering works on border, Armenian soldier injured

Azerbaijani army opens fire on Armenian firefghters and villagers

Kim Jong Un asks Xi Jinping to lift sanctions as soon as possible

Armenian Prosecutor General not going to resign

Wages of 207 thousand Armenians rise

At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash

Armenian PM: All are equal before the law

Erdogan may offer Daron Acemoglu post in new government

PM: Armenian armed forces have to be ready for any scenario

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held within a year

White House: Riyadh has 2 million barrels to increase oil production

100th anniversary of prosecutor's office celebrated in Armenia

4 killed in tragic car accident in Armenia's Syunik

Armenia drops seven notches in Global Peace Index 2018

Georgia’s ex-president Saakashvili plans to return to Georgia

Man wanted by Armenia's law enforcers detained at Odessa airport

Teen convicted for widespread bomb threats at Jewish community centers

Trump, Saudi king agree to stabilize oil markets with production boost

World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in car crash in Sochi

Khamenei: US sanctions aim to turn Iranians against government

Protesters march against Trump immigration policies

Protest, demanding the resignation of Karekin II, staged in Etchmiadzin

Armenian deputy FM: OSCE member states should not contribute to arms race in the region

Emmanuel Macron receives PMs of Czech Republic and Slovakia

Trump: Saudi Arabia agrees to increase oil production up to 2 million barrels

Karabakh army chief: There are some things to do

Merkel gets 14 EU country’s support on refugee issue

Germany citizen goes missing in Armenia gorge

Criminal charges brought against Manvel Grigoryan’s wife

Armenia MOD: Karabakh army soldier died due to illness unrelated to military service

Yerevan building balcony collapses, 1 dead

Huge tricolor in Yerevan skies, Armenia Air Force marks 26th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: Russia loan will not affect country’s electricity prices

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan carried out military equipment shifts along line of contact in passing week

Armenia to have new political party (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM: We are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land (PHOTOS)

Karabakh environment minister dismissed

Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia

Armenia embassy expresses concern over Spain interior ministry’s use of “Armenian mafia” term

Major road accident claims 18 lives in China

US officials: North Korea increased nuclear production at secret sites

Karabakh army soldier dies

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September

Trump points to topics expected to be discussed at meeting with Putin

Trump dismisses reports on wanting to withdraw US from WTO

Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meet in Washington

2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza

Sites from Kenya, Oman and Saudi Arabia inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Armen Sarkissian attends opening of statue of first Ambassador of Armenia to US Armen Garo

Austrian court OKs 3rd gender identity in records

4 people injured in Armenia road accident

Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants

Armenia’s government delegation meets with Canada social influencers

German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2

PACE deputies condemn political persecution in Azerbaijan

Tusk: EU has not achieved success in solution of migration crisis yet

Trafficking in Persons Report: Armenia downgraded to Tier 2

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.06.2018

Experimental farms to be established in Shirak region with assistance of Argentina Embassy in Armenia

Synopsys Armenia: Share of IT in Armenia's GDP is 4 percent

Israel boycotts UNHRC session on review of Human Rights situation

Axios: Trump wants US to withdraw from World Trade Organization

World Cup winner, Brazil defender Roberto Carlos to arrive in Yerevan

Luxembourg ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Minister of Culture: Russia is ready to create Armenian-Russian investment fund

Chinese Prime Minister urges South Korea to protect free trade

Kremlin: Russia ready to take steps to normalize relations with US

Armenia army chief: Holding military parades and carrying out military tasks are different actions

Artsakh President meets Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations

Sweden ambassador says her country will not delay ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia, Bulgaria parliamentary friendship groups sign memorandum on cooperation

EU extends sanctions against Russia

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government actions in small and medium-sized businesses will become noticeable faster

Turkey does not see positive steps with the EU during Austrian presidency

Mattis: US, South Korean drills suspension gives opportunity for diplomats to negotiate

EU leaders urge Russia to accept its responsibility on Boeing crash

Armenia PM: We are determined to give new impetus to relations with Russia

US Department of State does not recommend traveling to Turkey

Poland ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Armenia President holds talks in Washington

Karabakh defense army conducts tactical military exercise

Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia

Korean Peninsula denuclearization possible due to Seoul, Washington efforts

Karabakh’s Sahakyan lays wreath to the monument to freedom fighters that are missing in action

Karabakh President: Our people have natural inclination towards exact sciences

Armenia teen commits suicide

Karabakh hosts international scientific conference

Armenian breath and spirit are celebrated in Washington

Deputy PM, France ambassador discuss Armenia-EU prospects

Newspaper: Famous businessman, whose possessions were taken away by Armenia oligarchs, comes to country

Armenia PM confirms National Security Service charter, makeup

Maryland newspaper shooting suspect identified

EU leaders fail to agree summit statement

US Democrats slam Trump for upcoming Putin meeting

Yerevan to host regular summer school in theoretical physics

Armenian lawyer appointed councilor in Toronto

Shooting occurs in office of Maryland-based newspaper

Armenian FM hopes Germany will ratify Armenia-EU agreement in the near future

US ready to work with countries to help them cut Iranian oil imports