UAE: Arab coalition pauses offensive on Hodeidah port

The Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, has paused the offensive against Houthi rebels in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeidah for a week, UAE Defense Minister Anwar Gargash twitted.
“We welcome continuing efforts by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to achieve an unconditional Houthi withdrawal from Hodeidah city and port,” he tweeted, acknowledging the halt in military operations. “We have paused our campaign to allow enough time for this option to be fully explored. We hope he will succeed,” the National reported quoting the minister.
On June 14, 2018, the Arab coalition, together with the Yemeni government forces, launched the Golden Victory operation to seize the strategically important Hodeida port.