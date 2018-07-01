Armenian Prosecutor General not going to resign

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan says he is not going to resign.
Asked whether he is going to announce his resignation or not, he said he would not resign as he remained the only representative from the former government who continues holding office in the power structure.
“We are all imperfect, and we need to improve our work day in and day out. We should notice our own mistakes and shortcomings, and take effective steps in order to correct them. I think you have already seen it, and this trend will continue so far,” he said.