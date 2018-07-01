News
Sunday
July 01
Bolton says Trump wants to understand Russia's position
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump wants to understand Russia’s position and clarify the approach of Washington during the upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin, US National Security Adviser told Fox News on Sunday.

“The main rationale to have a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin: let them discuss these issues and see exactly where there might be room for progress, or where they might find there's no room at all,” Bolton said.

John Bolton said there are areas where Moscow and Washington can reach joint progress, TASS reported.


 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
