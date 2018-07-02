11 members of family found dead in India apartment

Eleven members of a family were found dead Sunday in an apartment in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, reported Hindustan Times and its police source.
As per the source, he house belonged to a businessman who had a shop and a dairy production plant.
At 8am local time, their neighbor had entered the apartment, whose door was open, and discovered the dead bodies of the said family members—including that of the businessman.
The neighbor had called the police, whereupon the bodies were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Four men, three women, and four girls are among the dead.
No notes were found near them.