Trump administration plans to disregard WTO rules

Axios news and information website said it had obtained a leaked draft of a Donald Trump administration bill—ordered by the US president himself—that would declare America’s abandonment of fundamental World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
The bill essentially provides Trump a license to set US tariffs on imports, and without congressional consent.
The draft legislation would give Trump unilateral power to ignore the most basic principles of the WTO, and to negotiate one-on-one with any country.
“It [the passing of this bill] would be the equivalent of walking away from the WTO,” said a source familiar with this proposed law.