Monday
July 02
Criminal case launched into Armenia road accident that claimed 4 lives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into the road accident in Syunik Province, and which claimed four lives, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigation is underway to find out the causes of this accident. 

As reported earlier, four people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in Syunik Province.

A VAZ 2107 had collided with another vehicle that was parked on the Yerevan-Meghri highway. The VAZ 2107 passengers, including 10- and 15- year-old children, had died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
