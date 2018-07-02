Criminal case launched into Armenia road accident that claimed 4 lives

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into the road accident in Syunik Province, and which claimed four lives, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigation is underway to find out the causes of this accident.

As reported earlier, four people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in Syunik Province.

A VAZ 2107 had collided with another vehicle that was parked on the Yerevan-Meghri highway. The VAZ 2107 passengers, including 10- and 15- year-old children, had died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital.