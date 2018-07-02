Armenia MFA: Formal congratulations with Turkey have stopped

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side will not congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated about the aforesaid at Monday’s briefing. He noted this in response to the query with respect to the possibility of some changes in the country’s relations with Turkey. Balayan said, in light of the current political situation, it is hardly possible to expect any developments in these relations.

And when asked whether Armenia will congratulate Turkey on the results of the recent elections in the country, Balayan recalled that the two countries used to exchange formal congratulations until 2014.

“[But] that practice ended after Erdoğan’s assuming the post of President,” Balayan added.