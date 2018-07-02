Armenia MFA: OSCE should be concerned by Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of arrangements

YEREVAN. – At the OSCE, Armenia voices its concerns regarding Azerbaijan’s systematic violations of the arrangements and of not informing partners in the organization.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, noted the aforementioned at Monday’s briefing.

Also, Balayan stated that the document, which specifies a country’s obligation to inform about conducting large-scale military exercises, does not envisage any punitive mechanism.

“Azerbaijan has made it a character trait to carry out large-scale military exercises without even informing with the corresponding OSCE system,” Balayan said. “This should give a cause for concern not solely to Armenia, but to all OSCE partners which are committed and have assumed relevant obligations under that same agreement. Azerbaijan demonstrates an irresponsible posture.”