News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: OSCE should be concerned by Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of arrangements
Armenia MFA: OSCE should be concerned by Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of arrangements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the OSCE, Armenia voices its concerns regarding Azerbaijan’s systematic violations of the arrangements and of not informing partners in the organization.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, noted the aforementioned at Monday’s briefing.

Also, Balayan stated that the document, which specifies a country’s obligation to inform about conducting large-scale military exercises, does not envisage any punitive mechanism.

“Azerbaijan has made it a character trait to carry out large-scale military exercises without even informing with the corresponding OSCE system,” Balayan said. “This should give a cause for concern not solely to Armenia, but to all OSCE partners which are committed and have assumed relevant obligations under that same agreement. Azerbaijan demonstrates an irresponsible posture.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war
There is no other way...
 Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption
[But] as long as there is no political solution to the Karabakh conflict, the peril of war will always be...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani authorities use village as a Hollywood movie scene
Davit Babayan commented on the recent trip of the Russian politicians and experts to the line of contact...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan staged theatrical performance, with participation of Russia analysts
Were the so-called Russian analysts who traveled to Azerbaijan on the account of Azerbaijan, and were to go to the line of contact, to make other statements?...
 MFA: Armenia satisfied with Germany explanations on arms sale to Azerbaijan
German and Azerbaijani media had reported that the Rheinmetall Defence company of Germany planned to conclude a deal with Baku...
 Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan
“Everything that happens on the line of contact has a direct connection to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news