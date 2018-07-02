Armenia MFA does not clarify whether PM will participate in NATO meeting

YEREVAN. – Armenia is not participating in the NATO summit as such, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during the Monday briefing.
The meeting of the heads of the countries participating in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan is held in parallel with the NATO summit, Balayan explained.
“Armenia is invited to participate in the meeting, and we are represented in the mission in Afghanistan more than many NATO member states. The decision whether PM or Armenia in general will participate in the summit will be announced later,” he said.