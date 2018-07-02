News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Armenia MFA does not clarify whether PM will participate in NATO meeting
Armenia MFA does not clarify whether PM will participate in NATO meeting
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is not participating in the NATO summit as such, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during the Monday briefing.

The meeting of the heads of the countries participating in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan is held in parallel with the NATO summit, Balayan explained.

“Armenia is invited to participate in the meeting, and we are represented in the mission in Afghanistan more than many NATO member states. The decision whether PM or Armenia in general will participate in the summit will be announced later,” he said.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Democrats slam Trump for upcoming Putin meeting
House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said this talk will make a mockery of history…
 Armenia invited to NATO summit in July
Each country should confirm its presence…
 NATO: Now is the most dangerous moment since Cold War Era
NATO members were able to reach an agreement despite the different visions…
 Merkel: Berlin is “realistic” about increase in defense spending
Sometimes this may seem too slow but things are going in the right direction…
 NATO, EU leaders to sign declaration on enhanced cooperation
“NATO and EU leaders plan to sign a new joint declaration in July…
Armenian Defense Minister departs for Brussels
David Tonoyan is expected to meet NATO Deputy Secretary General…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news