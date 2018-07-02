News
Monday
July 02
Problems eliminated regarding Syria-born Armenia citizens’ entry to Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The problems, in connection with entry to Georgia by the Republic of Armenia (RA) citizens who were born in Syria, have been eliminated.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the aforesaid at Monday’s briefing.

In his words, Syria-born Armenian citizens had problems entering Georgia.

“A response was received from the authorities of Georgia that there are no [longer any] such restrictions,” Balayan added. “In case of [such] problems, [Armenian] citizens need to apply either to the RA embassy or the MFA to get a solution promptly.”
