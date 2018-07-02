Switalski: Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed in EU

YEREVAN. – The head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski is confident that Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed by the EU leadership in Brussels.

Asked whether the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will meet with EU officials during the NATO summit in Brussels, Switalski said he cannot disclose the details, but the contacts are underway.

Armenian PM said Pashinyan has sincere intentions, and the government’s main goal is to hold new elections, this is the first priority.

“And we are discussing today with other international donors just how we can be useful for this process,” he added.