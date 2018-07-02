News
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Switalski: Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed in EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski is confident that Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed by the EU leadership in Brussels.

Asked whether the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will meet with EU officials during the NATO summit in Brussels, Switalski said he cannot disclose the details, but the contacts are underway.

Armenian PM said Pashinyan has sincere intentions, and the government’s main goal is to hold new elections, this is the first priority.

“And we are discussing today with other international donors just how we can be useful for this process,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia delegation to Euronest PA: We proposed to simultaneously carry out visa liberalization and readmission dialogue
Our EU partners say to us [that] the previous visa facilitation and readmission agreement has not yet been fully implemented...
 Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement
“We had no obstacles before the change of power, and after it...
 European Parliament to consider documents on Armenia-EU relations
Earlier the documents were approved by foreign affairs committee ...
 Emmanuel Macron receives PMs of Czech Republic and Slovakia
Macron called on Europe to find a way back to “unity” despite the migrant crisis...
 Merkel gets 14 EU country’s support on refugee issue
The German chancellor plans to place in special centers the asylum-seekers whose EU-entry country is not Germany...
 Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants
Bilateral agreements had been reached by Greece and Spain to handle migrants who make their way north from southern Europe to Germany...
