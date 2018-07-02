MFA: Armenia satisfied with Germany explanations on arms sale to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Among other matters, Germany’s military cooperation with Azerbaijan was discussed during Armenian foreign minister’s visit to Berlin.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated about the above-said at Monday’s briefing.

He noted that the German side had provided explanations for the matter of selling weapons to Azerbaijan. “Which [the explanations] satisfy us [Armenia],” Balayan added.

German and Azerbaijani media had reported that Rheinmetall Defence company of Germany planned to conclude a deal with Baku.