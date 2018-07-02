American helicopters purchased by Baku appeared not to be American

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side is following the issue of purchase of the American helicopters by Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during a briefing on Monday.
The reports that appeared on social networks do not reflect the reality completely, Balayan said.
“We were following the issue earlier than it was reported by the media. According to information we have, the helicopters are not produced by U.S., but produced under a license and are purchased not for the military purposes,” Balayan said.
Earlier Azerbaijani media reported about the purchase of US-produced Bell 412 helicopters.