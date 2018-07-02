Stepanakert: Azerbaijani authorities use village as a Hollywood movie scene

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijani authorities are using Cocug Marcinli village which they liberated from themselves as a scene of a Hollywood movie, spokesperson for the Karabakh president Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He commented on the recent trip of the Russian politicians and experts to the line of contact which was organized by Azerbaijani authorities.

“There is nothing special about this visit. This is not the first such a visit, the Azerbaijani authorities periodically organize similar visits. I think there is a good side - people can get to know the real situation on the ground, and not to take for granted the propaganda statements of the authorities of Azerbaijan. Of course, we are talking about those who are interested in the truth, not the fee,” Babayan said.

Commenting on the statements of Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin and others, Davit Babayan noted that they did not express a new position - all the participants of the trip are known for their pro-Azerbaijani and pro-Turkish position.

“It seems to them that cooperation between Russia and Turkey is possible. It's impossible. Turkey in the long term will always consider Russia as an enemy and competitor. So let them go, let them get money, let Azerbaijan pay - anyway, the participants of the trip do not have special weight in the political environment,” he concluded.