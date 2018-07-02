News
Czech Ambassador: Role of Armenian youth was crucial in velvet revolution
Czech Ambassador: Role of Armenian youth was crucial in velvet revolution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.— The role of the youth in Armenian velvet revolution was crucial, Petr Mikyska, the ambassador of Czech Republic in Armenia said during the “Youth for Freedom and Democracy” regional youth conference dedicated to political activism.

In May the revolution in Armenia just started and there is no time to relax, he said.

“The youth has an enormous task now to assure honest and democratic elections and to support the government in forming a successful electoral code,” Mikyska emphasized.

Johannes Dauma, the ambassador of The Netherlands in Armenia, also greeted the participants by a video-message. He emphasized the importance of youth activism in political life urging them to appreciate the older oppressed generation's experience and be empowered by them.

Line Urban, a member of the EU delegation in Armenia, emphasized the importance of women in the success of the revolution. She said next year EU is launching several funded programs aimed at increasing political participation in Armenia among women aged 18-30. 

For their outstanding participation and input in the Armenia's process of democratization several political activists, including Gevorg Safaryan and Shahen harutyunyan, were awarded by special prizes to bolster civil society development in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
