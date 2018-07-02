Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war

STEPANAKERT. -- Azerbaijan has been mobilizing additional units along the line of contact since April, Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson David Babayan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

"However, Azerbaijan should not have illusions. Azerbaijan should know that we will defend ourselves to the end, by any methods, to the last drop of blood. The war unleashed by them will be fatal. We do not want war. And we are convinced that it is not normal to wish death to children, old people, women, just because they are of a different nationality. We do not want to kill the Azerbaijanis, we do not want to destroy their state, but we will defend our country, and we have the experience of the past years, how the illusions of Baku have failed, "Babayan said.

At the same time, he recalled that only the army can not win the war - we need a strong home front.

"In our case this is the trinity of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora. Azerbaijan and Turkey try to shatter the trinity. But it is unpromising. Despite everything, the people are wise. And if Azerbaijan unleashes a new war, it will be a life-and-death war. There is no other way, "David Babayan said.