News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war
Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. -- Azerbaijan has been mobilizing additional units along the line of contact since April, Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson David Babayan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

"However, Azerbaijan should not have illusions. Azerbaijan should know that we will defend ourselves to the end, by any methods, to the last drop of blood. The war unleashed by them will be fatal. We do not want war. And we are convinced that it is not normal to wish death to children, old people, women, just because they are of a different nationality. We do not want to kill the Azerbaijanis, we do not want to destroy their state, but we will defend our country, and we have the experience of the past years, how the illusions of Baku have failed, "Babayan said.

At the same time, he recalled that only the army can not win the war - we need a strong home front.

 "In our case this is the trinity of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora. Azerbaijan and Turkey try to shatter the trinity. But it is unpromising. Despite everything, the people are wise. And if Azerbaijan unleashes a new war, it will be a life-and-death war. There is no other way, "David Babayan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption
[But] as long as there is no political solution to the Karabakh conflict, the peril of war will always be...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani authorities use village as a Hollywood movie scene
Davit Babayan commented on the recent trip of the Russian politicians and experts to the line of contact...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan staged theatrical performance, with participation of Russia analysts
Were the so-called Russian analysts who traveled to Azerbaijan on the account of Azerbaijan, and were to go to the line of contact, to make other statements?...
 MFA: Armenia satisfied with Germany explanations on arms sale to Azerbaijan
German and Azerbaijani media had reported that the Rheinmetall Defence company of Germany planned to conclude a deal with Baku...
 Armenia MFA: OSCE should be concerned by Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of arrangements
The document, which specifies a country’s obligation to inform about conducting large-scale military exercises, does not envisage any punitive mechanism...
 Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan
“Everything that happens on the line of contact has a direct connection to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news