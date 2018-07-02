Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with families of non-combat military casualties

Mexico president-elect wants friendly ties with US

US Chamber of Commerce attacks Trump on tariffs

Mob kills 5 people in India on suspicion of child kidnaping

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.07.2018

Karabakh President introduces new minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism

Hovsep Bedevian elected president of Administrative Court of Appeal

Armenian family killed in Russia car crash (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: Manvel Grigoryan had been considered untouchable

Armenian FM: Armenia cannot afford a security vacuum for ten minutes

Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war

Karabakh former minister of state is appointed presidential adviser, representative at large

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption

Armenian army chief: Negotiations on purchase of new weapons are underway

Czech Ambassador: Role of Armenian youth was crucial in velvet revolution

Armenia delegation to Euronest PA: We proposed to simultaneously carry out visa liberalization and readmission dialogue

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani authorities use village as a Hollywood movie scene

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan staged theatrical performance, with participation of Russia analysts

Problems eliminated regarding Syria-born Armenia citizens’ entry to Georgia

Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

Astronomer Yervant Terzian to get NASA highest award

Switalski: Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed in EU

MFA: Armenia satisfied with Germany explanations on arms sale to Azerbaijan

Permanent Under-Secretary for UK foreign office to visit Armenia

Armenia MFA: OSCE should be concerned by Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of arrangements

American helicopters purchased by Baku appeared not to be American

European Parliament to consider documents on Armenia-EU relations

Armenia PM: Government wages determined fight against corruption

Armenia MFA does not clarify whether PM will participate in NATO meeting

Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan

Armenia MFA: Formal congratulations with Turkey have stopped

Trump administration plans to disregard WTO rules

Criminal case launched into Armenia road accident that claimed 4 lives

Armenia MOD publicizes burning of Azerbaijan position in Nakhichevan

World oil prices dropping

Left-wing candidate gets 53% in Mexico presidential election

Armenia trade with other EAEU countries increases

11 members of family found dead in India apartment

US plans to introduce restrictions against EU companies dealing with Iran

Bolton says Trump wants to understand Russia's position

Austria takes over EU presidency

UAE: Arab coalition pauses offensive on Hodeidah port

Azerbaijan tried to conduct engineering works on border, Armenian soldier injured

Azerbaijani army opens fire on Armenian firefghters and villagers

Kim Jong Un asks Xi Jinping to lift sanctions as soon as possible

Armenian Prosecutor General not going to resign

Wages of 207 thousand Armenians rise

At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash

Armenian PM: All are equal before the law

Erdogan may offer Daron Acemoglu post in new government

PM: Armenian armed forces have to be ready for any scenario

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held within a year

White House: Riyadh has 2 million barrels to increase oil production

100th anniversary of prosecutor's office celebrated in Armenia

4 killed in tragic car accident in Armenia's Syunik

Armenia drops seven notches in Global Peace Index 2018

Georgia’s ex-president Saakashvili plans to return to Georgia

Man wanted by Armenia's law enforcers detained at Odessa airport

Teen convicted for widespread bomb threats at Jewish community centers

Trump, Saudi king agree to stabilize oil markets with production boost

World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in car crash in Sochi

Khamenei: US sanctions aim to turn Iranians against government

Protesters march against Trump immigration policies

Protest, demanding the resignation of Karekin II, staged in Etchmiadzin

Armenian deputy FM: OSCE member states should not contribute to arms race in the region

Emmanuel Macron receives PMs of Czech Republic and Slovakia

Trump: Saudi Arabia agrees to increase oil production up to 2 million barrels

Karabakh army chief: There are some things to do

Merkel gets 14 EU country’s support on refugee issue

Germany citizen goes missing in Armenia gorge

Criminal charges brought against Manvel Grigoryan’s wife

Armenia MOD: Karabakh army soldier died due to illness unrelated to military service

Yerevan building balcony collapses, 1 dead

Huge tricolor in Yerevan skies, Armenia Air Force marks 26th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: Russia loan will not affect country’s electricity prices

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan carried out military equipment shifts along line of contact in passing week

Armenia to have new political party (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM: We are ready for defense and counterattack—in the air, and on land (PHOTOS)

Karabakh environment minister dismissed

Armenian Shawarma food stand workers involved in mass brawl in Russia

Armenia embassy expresses concern over Spain interior ministry’s use of “Armenian mafia” term

Major road accident claims 18 lives in China

US officials: North Korea increased nuclear production at secret sites

Karabakh army soldier dies

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September

Trump points to topics expected to be discussed at meeting with Putin

Trump dismisses reports on wanting to withdraw US from WTO

Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meet in Washington

2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza

Sites from Kenya, Oman and Saudi Arabia inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Armen Sarkissian attends opening of statue of first Ambassador of Armenia to US Armen Garo

Austrian court OKs 3rd gender identity in records

4 people injured in Armenia road accident

Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants

Armenia’s government delegation meets with Canada social influencers

German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2

PACE deputies condemn political persecution in Azerbaijan

Tusk: EU has not achieved success in solution of migration crisis yet

Trafficking in Persons Report: Armenia downgraded to Tier 2