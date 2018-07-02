Armenia MFA: Manvel Grigoryan had been considered untouchable

YEREVAN.- Only the [Armenian] tricolour could be seen in the streets of Armenia during the revolution because it was a strictly domestic affair, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with EUobserver.
"People in their thousands expressed that they wanted to live in a just society … they did not express that they wanted to bring geopolitics into this, that they wanted to review relations with Russia," he said.
Asked by EUobserver if Sargsyan was too big to go to jail, Mnatsakanyan said "the question of a [political] vendetta has been ruled out in any way", but he added that no one was above the law.
"Look at Mr Grigorian - he had been considered untouchable," Mnatsakanyan said, speaking about the arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan.