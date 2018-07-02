News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Manvel Grigoryan had been considered untouchable
Armenia MFA: Manvel Grigoryan had been considered untouchable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN.- Only the [Armenian] tricolour could be seen in the streets of Armenia during the revolution because it was a strictly domestic affair, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with EUobserver.

"People in their thousands expressed that they wanted to live in a just society … they did not express that they wanted to bring geopolitics into this, that they wanted to review relations with Russia," he said.

Asked by EUobserver if Sargsyan was too big to go to jail, Mnatsakanyan said "the question of a [political] vendetta has been ruled out in any way", but he added that no one was above the law.

"Look at Mr Grigorian - he had been considered untouchable," Mnatsakanyan said, speaking about the arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mob kills 5 people in India on suspicion of child kidnaping
Villagers pounced on the men when one of them tried to speak to a child at a weekly market...
 Man wanted by Armenia's law enforcers detained at Odessa airport
Shooting occurs in office of Maryland-based newspaper
The suspected shooter has been detained...
 Former Armenian official faces charges
Law enforcers found 35 million drams, over $1.1 million and 230,500 euros in cash...
 Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained
Ghazaryan has been detained on suspicion of illicit enrichment...
Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service suspected of illicit enrichment
Ghazaryan is also suspected of presenting fake data...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news