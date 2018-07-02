News
Monday
July 02
Mexico president-elect wants friendly ties with US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The winner of Mexico’s presidential election, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Monday that he will aim to keep Mexico in the NAFTA trade pact, RT reported.

The first leftist president elected in Mexico’s modern history also wants to seek a frank dialogue and friendly ties with the United States, Reuters reports, citing  his first post-election interview. Finance Minister designate Carlos Urzua also said on Monday morning that Mexico’s next government led by the new president will respect central bank autonomy and keep a floating exchange rate for the peso currency. Urzua and other senior economic aides said the government will encourage private investment from both local and foreign investors while pursuing responsible fiscal and macro-economic policies.
