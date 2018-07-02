News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Karabakh President introduces new minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism
Karabakh President introduces new minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Culture

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan signed on Monday a decree on releasing Sergey Shahverdyan from the post of the minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism upon his own request.

According to another Presidential decree Lernik Hovnannisyan was appointed Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism.

On the same day President Sahakyan visited the ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism and introduced the newly appointed minister to the stuff of the structure wishing him productive work.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Sergey Shahverdyan for his work.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh former minister of state is appointed presidential adviser, representative at large
The President signed the respective executive order...
 Karabakh army chief: There are some things to do
Mnatsakanyan chaired a meeting of the Military Council of the armed forces...
 Karabakh environment minister dismissed
President Sahakyan signed the respective executive order...
 Artsakh President meets Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations
The sides discussed range of issues over the further deepening of ties…
Karabakh defense army conducts tactical military exercise
It was carried out in accordance with the norms that were set…
 Karabakh’s Sahakyan lays wreath to the monument to freedom fighters that are missing in action
In connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news