Karabakh President introduces new minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan signed on Monday a decree on releasing Sergey Shahverdyan from the post of the minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism upon his own request.
According to another Presidential decree Lernik Hovnannisyan was appointed Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism.
On the same day President Sahakyan visited the ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism and introduced the newly appointed minister to the stuff of the structure wishing him productive work.
The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Sergey Shahverdyan for his work.