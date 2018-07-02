Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with families of non-combat military casualties

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Monday with the families of servicemen who have died during their service in various circumstances.

The Prime Minister listened to the issues and concerns of the family members.

The relatives of the servicemen presented their views over the investigations and trials of the respective cases and the circumstances which, according to them, can become grounds for uncovering the cases and which have not been considered previously for some reasons.

“I remember that we had a brief meeting and I promised that I would address your issues as soon as possible. Believe that this is the soonest that I was able to meet you. Naturally, we and personally me are interested that all the issues which exist get solved. I am aware that there are cases which aren’t uncovered at all, and there are cases which are considered to be uncovered but the relatives have certain doubts and are dissatisfied over the cases. Therefore, I believe that wherever we will have justified doubts we will try to address them again. I will mediate so that law enforcement agencies again deal with these cases and try to have results,” the PM said.