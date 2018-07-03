News
World-renowned Armenian economist dismisses reports on getting ministerial post in Turkey
Region:Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

World-renowned Istanbul Armenian economist Daron Acemoğlu has dismissed the recent Turkish press reports on his getting a ministerial position in Turkey.

Acemoğlu said he had received no offer to head the Turkish Ministry of Economy, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper. He added that the respective Turkish press reports were just rumors.

As per the Armenian economist, the stable holding of the recent presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey does not resolve the problem of improving the country’s economy, and there are risks of decline in some key economic domains in Turkey.
