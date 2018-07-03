Armenia MP petitions to Bundestag colleague over Germany company-Azerbaijan military cooperation

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, has petitioned to the head of the foreign relations’ committee of the German Bundestag (parliament).

“Today I have formally petitioned to Norbert Röttgen, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Bundestag of Germany, with respect to the memorandum of intent signed between the German Rheinmetall company and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijani, about cooperation in the military industry domain,” Ashotyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook. “I sent a similar note also to the head of the Germany-South Caucasus Interparliamentary Friendship Group [of the Bundestag].”

In addition, the Armenian lawmaker posted a photo of this petition.