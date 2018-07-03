NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.07.2018

Armenia’s former defense minister Mikayel Harutyunyan has been included in this criminal case into the events that had occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, as a defendant.

He is included in the case on charges of overthrowing—with prior agreement with some other persons—the constitutional order in Armenia, between February 23 and March 2, 2008.

A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan, and a petition has been filed with the court that he be arrested.

Deputy provincial governors of Armenia have been appointed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s respective decisions; and they are all are women.

Accordingly, Anahit Sargsyan, Nane Asatryan, and Larisa Madoyan have been designated deputy governors of Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor, and Kotayk Provinces, respectively.

Eduard Babayan, bodyguard of MP Gagik Tsarukyan was detained on suspicion of causing severe bodily harm to a 50-year-old-man at the Olympavan gym.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident. According to the statement released by police, the man claims that the first to slap him was Gagik Tsarukyan, later he was beaten by Eduard Babayan. The Minister of Emergency Situations Hrachya Rostomyan and deputy chairman of the National Olympic Committee Derenik Gabrielyan were present during the incident.

A body of a 88-year-old woman was found on a balcony of a residential building in Yerevan after a blast occurred on Tuesday.

The emergency situations ministry reported about a blast and fire in one of the residential buildings on Tuesday afternoon. The body of R.M born in 1930 was found on the balcony.

Four members of one Armenian family were killed in a tragic car crash near the town of Lipetsk, Russia.

Two grownups and two children were killed as two cars near Lipetsk. An eight-year-old girl was transported to the local hospital, she is critical.

The family lived in the Russian town of Tula.

The Armenian trucks are stuck at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russian-Georgian border due to new system introduced at the checkpoint, spokesperson for Armenian Transport Minister said.

The representatives of the Armenian ministry are holding talks with the Russian and Georgian colleagues. Arakelyan could not name the precise number of vehicles that are on the border, but according to media reports, the number reached 1,500.