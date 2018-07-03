Ambassador: US ready for cooperation with Armenia (PHOTO)

The Armenian government considers it important to have an active dialogue and cooperation with the US in all areas of mutual interest, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with U.S. ambassador Richard Mills.

PM Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in connection with the U.S. Independence Day.

Pashinyan congratulated Mills, embassy staff and the friendly American people on their Independence Day, wishing prosperity and development.

In turn, the ambassador thanked Pashinyan for his visit and wishes.

Armenia is a good friend and partner of the United States, and the United States looks forward to continued cooperation in the spirit of common democratic values, the ambassador said.

“The Armenian government considers it important to have an active dialogue and cooperation with the United States in all areas of mutual interest. We are ready to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation, including with the purpose of expanding trade and economic relations,” Pashinyan said.

The interlocutors discussed in detail the issues of strengthening democracy, protecting human rights, fighting corruption, and developing civil society in Armenia. In this context, Mills stressed that the US is ready for close cooperation with the Armenian government and providing the necessary consultative, technical and financial assistance.

Pashinyan and Mills also discussed the Karabakh issue, noting the importance of the exclusively peaceful settlement of this conflict within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.