Armenia's ex-defense minister questioned within March 1 criminal case
Armenia's ex-defense minister questioned within March 1 criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics
Author: Gayane Saribekyan

YEREVAN. – Armenia's former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan has been questioned within the criminal case into the March 1 events during which 10 people were killed in 2008.

Ohanyan confirmed the reports talking to Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent.

Former minister who was heading the headquarters of the Armenian Armed Forces in 2008 refused to answer other questions, but noted that a week ago he was called for questioning.

He also refused to comment on including Michael Harutyunyan as a defendant in case.

The head of the investigative team, which is investigating the criminal case into the March 1 events has filed a criminal case against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan. Harutyunyan was charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia, between February 23 and March 2, 2008.

A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan, and a petition has been filed with the court that he be arrested.
This text available in   Հայերեն
