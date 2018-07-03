News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
USD
482.7
EUR
562.59
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.7
EUR
562.59
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenia’s ex-defense minister arrested
Armenia’s ex-defense minister arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan who was searched within the framework of the criminal case into the March 1 events has been arrested, Special Investigative Service told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday, a decision was made about including Harutyunyan in this criminal case as a defendant, and on charges of overthrowing—with prior agreement with some other persons—the constitutional order in Armenia, between February 23 and March 2, 2008.

A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan, and a petition has been filed with the court that he be arrested.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's ex-defense minister questioned within March 1 criminal case
H refused to comment on including Michael Harutyunyan as a defendant in case...
New finding in 1 March 2008 case, search is declared for ex-defense minister
A criminal case is filed against Mikayel Harutyunyan…
 Armenia attorney general: We have great expectations for solving 1 March 2008 case
We [now] have a situation [in the country] when the expectation of assistance by the people has grown…
 Armenia premier: 1 March 2008 case shall be solved
On that day, eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes in capital city Yerevan…
 Armenia National Security Service: Investigation will be conducted into 1 March 2008 case
I can’t say whether or not the NSS had a role in those events…
 Armenia attorney general says they may soon have results on case into March 1 tragedy of 2008
Grounds are needed for carrying out arrests and detentions in any criminal case…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news