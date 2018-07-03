Armenia’s ex-defense minister arrested

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan who was searched within the framework of the criminal case into the March 1 events has been arrested, Special Investigative Service told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday, a decision was made about including Harutyunyan in this criminal case as a defendant, and on charges of overthrowing—with prior agreement with some other persons—the constitutional order in Armenia, between February 23 and March 2, 2008.

A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan, and a petition has been filed with the court that he be arrested.