Malaysian ex-prime minister arrested

Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak was arrested on Tuesday in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election, amid allegations of massive corruption and misappropriation at a state fund he founded, Reuters reported.
Najib was arrested as part of the new Malaysian government’s probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He is due to be charged in court on Wednesday morning.
After leading the country for nearly a decade, it was a swift fall for Najib, the son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, following an unexpected election defeat in May to 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.