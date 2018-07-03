Lavrov and Pompeo discuss preparations for Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki

Preparations for an upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, the Syrian settlement, the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and prospects for bilateral relations were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, TASS reported.
"The two top diplomats discussed preparations for a Russian-US summit due to be held in Helsinki on July 16, as well as prospects for further development of bilateral relations, including in the sphere on strategic stability," the ministry said.
Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed "a number of current issues of the world agenda, including the situation around Syria and on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.