US Ambassador: Americans are falling in love with Armenian culture and traditions

The Armenian people took risk and took to the streets for liberty and individual rights, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said during the reception dedicated to the U.S. Independence Day.
The movement propelled by Armenians reminds of the founder fathers’ actions, Ambassador said in his speech during the reception.
He also informed about his recent visit to Washington where he visited Smithsonian Folklife Festival dedicated to the Armenian culture this year.
“I can tell that my fellow Americans are falling in love with the Armenian food, culture, traditions and music. I hope many of them want to visit Armenia to experience warmth and friendship that you showed me and my wife during the last four years,” Mills said.
Armenian Foreign Minister in turn noted that since Armenia’s independence, the United States has provided incredible support to Armenia with its efforts aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, civil society, rule of law and the fight against corruption.
He added that Armenia highly appreciates U.S. efforts as one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
“Armenia went through significant phase in its history and your country had fundamental contribution to this. What happened in Armenia, was for the Armenians, was for Armenia and by the Armenians,” he said.