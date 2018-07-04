UK healthcare worker arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies

Lavrov and Pompeo discuss preparations for Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki

Nikol Pashinyan receives Mayor of the US city of Glendale

Malaysian ex-prime minister arrested

Director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund detained, accused of corruption

US Ambassador: Americans are falling in love with Armenian culture and traditions

Armenia’s ex-defense minister arrested

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.07.2018

Ambassador: US ready for cooperation with Armenia (PHOTO)

Armenia's ex-defense minister questioned within March 1 criminal case

Armenia, Greece to collaborate in combat against terrorism, corruption, trafficking

Dollar gaining value in Armenia

New finding in 1 March 2008 case, search is declared for ex-defense minister

Blast rocks Yerevan residential building, body found on balcony

Victim of scandalous beating points to Tsarukyan

Armenia MP petitions to Bundestag colleague over Germany company-Azerbaijan military cooperation

Armenia parliament speaker heading to Canada

Ministry: Armenian trucks stuck at Russia-Georgia border due to technical error

World-renowned Armenian economist dismisses reports on getting ministerial post in Turkey

Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is accused of beating person

2 Armenia citizens killed in Russia road accident

NATO wants to further deepen relations with Armenia

Armenia PM visits US embassy (PHOTOS)

Car hits 60-year-old Armenia woman, she dies on way to hospital

Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is detained

Armenia, Russia military servicemen kick off joint exercises

Armenia PM appoints deputy provincial governors, they are all are women

Armenia, Qatar exchange air communication agreement ratifications

Newspaper: Armenia Police Internal Troops to be sent to borders

Armenia may get Millennium Challenge Corporation assistance, says US congresswoman

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to leave for North Korea

Trump: new Mexican president may help US with border issue

US has plan to dismantle NK nuclear program in year

Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with families of non-combat military casualties

Mexico president-elect wants friendly ties with US

US Chamber of Commerce attacks Trump on tariffs

Mob kills 5 people in India on suspicion of child kidnaping

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.07.2018

Karabakh President introduces new minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism

Hovsep Bedevian elected president of Administrative Court of Appeal

Armenian family killed in Russia car crash (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: Manvel Grigoryan had been considered untouchable

Armenian FM: Armenia cannot afford a security vacuum for ten minutes

Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war

Karabakh former minister of state is appointed presidential adviser, representative at large

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption

Armenian army chief: Negotiations on purchase of new weapons are underway

Czech Ambassador: Role of Armenian youth was crucial in velvet revolution

Armenia delegation to Euronest PA: We proposed to simultaneously carry out visa liberalization and readmission dialogue

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani authorities use village as a Hollywood movie scene

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan staged theatrical performance, with participation of Russia analysts

Problems eliminated regarding Syria-born Armenia citizens’ entry to Georgia

Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

Astronomer Yervant Terzian to get NASA highest award

Switalski: Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed in EU

MFA: Armenia satisfied with Germany explanations on arms sale to Azerbaijan

Permanent Under-Secretary for UK foreign office to visit Armenia

Armenia MFA: OSCE should be concerned by Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of arrangements

American helicopters purchased by Baku appeared not to be American

European Parliament to consider documents on Armenia-EU relations

Armenia PM: Government wages determined fight against corruption

Armenia MFA does not clarify whether PM will participate in NATO meeting

Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan

Armenia MFA: Formal congratulations with Turkey have stopped

Trump administration plans to disregard WTO rules

Criminal case launched into Armenia road accident that claimed 4 lives

Armenia MOD publicizes burning of Azerbaijan position in Nakhichevan

World oil prices dropping

Left-wing candidate gets 53% in Mexico presidential election

Armenia trade with other EAEU countries increases

11 members of family found dead in India apartment

US plans to introduce restrictions against EU companies dealing with Iran

Bolton says Trump wants to understand Russia's position

Austria takes over EU presidency

UAE: Arab coalition pauses offensive on Hodeidah port

Azerbaijan tried to conduct engineering works on border, Armenian soldier injured

Azerbaijani army opens fire on Armenian firefghters and villagers

Kim Jong Un asks Xi Jinping to lift sanctions as soon as possible

Armenian Prosecutor General not going to resign

Wages of 207 thousand Armenians rise

At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash

Armenian PM: All are equal before the law

Erdogan may offer Daron Acemoglu post in new government

PM: Armenian armed forces have to be ready for any scenario

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held within a year

White House: Riyadh has 2 million barrels to increase oil production

100th anniversary of prosecutor's office celebrated in Armenia

4 killed in tragic car accident in Armenia's Syunik

Armenia drops seven notches in Global Peace Index 2018

Georgia’s ex-president Saakashvili plans to return to Georgia

Man wanted by Armenia's law enforcers detained at Odessa airport

Teen convicted for widespread bomb threats at Jewish community centers

Trump, Saudi king agree to stabilize oil markets with production boost

World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in car crash in Sochi

Khamenei: US sanctions aim to turn Iranians against government

Protesters march against Trump immigration policies

Protest, demanding the resignation of Karekin II, staged in Etchmiadzin

Armenian deputy FM: OSCE member states should not contribute to arms race in the region

Emmanuel Macron receives PMs of Czech Republic and Slovakia