Senate committee supports intelligence finding on Russia meddling in US election

The US Senate Intelligence Committee has concluded that the intelligence community was correct in its finding that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to help Donald Trump when Moscow meddled in the 2016 presidential election, reported the Voice of America.
“The Committee has spent the last 16 months reviewing the sources, tradecraft and analytic work underpinning the Intelligence Community Assessment and sees no reason to dispute the conclusions,” a statement from Republican Senator Richard Burr, the panel’s chairman, said.