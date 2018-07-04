Austria Chancellor calls on Brussels to end EU negotiations with Turkey

In consideration of the current political course by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called on Brussels to end further EU membership negotiations with Ankara, according to the Daily Express.
In Kurz’s words, Turkey is “moving away from the EU with giant steps for years,” and people’s “basic rights and freedoms” are “massively limited [in Turkey] for years.”
The Austrian Chancellor also expressed his outrage over Turkey’s civil liberties, which he declared have been under threat ever since “the state of emergency” following the failed military coup in 2016.