News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.7
EUR
562.59
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.7
EUR
562.59
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM wants to “put” his own man to President’s post too?
Newspaper: Armenia PM wants to “put” his own man to President’s post too?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In all likelihood, President Armenian Sarkissian of Armenia will not be in office for the seven years which the Constitution stipulates, reported Past (Fact) newspaper.

“According to our information, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants to ‘put’ his own man in this post too. (…) Pashinyan does not reconcile with the idea that a man, who was nominated [for presidency] by [third President and ex-PM] Serzh Sargsyan, [currently] occupies the post of the president [of Armenia].

“In our source’s assertion, taking into account that the [respective] constitutional opportunities are extremely limited, now negotiations are underway so that Armen Sarkissian submit [his] resignation after the snap parliamentary elections, and the [new] president is elected already by the new parliamentary majority.

“[But] since such a scenario will not be definitely accepted by the public, Pashinyan is trying to find more ‘explainable’ arguments [for this],” wrote Past.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia Police Internal Troops to be sent to borders
The decision was made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September
Third President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan hopes to win 15 percent of the seats in the next parliament...
 Newspaper: Famous businessman, whose possessions were taken away by Armenia oligarchs, comes to country
Levon Markos hopes that there will be a fair investigation…
 Armenia PM confirms National Security Service charter, makeup
Pursuant to the Law on Public Administration System Authorities…
 Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan
There are also rumors that Sarkissian will travel to Iran too…
 Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus
The National Security Service promises a “hot” summer…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news