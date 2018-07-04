Newspaper: Armenia PM wants to “put” his own man to President’s post too?

YEREVAN. – In all likelihood, President Armenian Sarkissian of Armenia will not be in office for the seven years which the Constitution stipulates, reported Past (Fact) newspaper.
“According to our information, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants to ‘put’ his own man in this post too. (…) Pashinyan does not reconcile with the idea that a man, who was nominated [for presidency] by [third President and ex-PM] Serzh Sargsyan, [currently] occupies the post of the president [of Armenia].
“In our source’s assertion, taking into account that the [respective] constitutional opportunities are extremely limited, now negotiations are underway so that Armen Sarkissian submit [his] resignation after the snap parliamentary elections, and the [new] president is elected already by the new parliamentary majority.
“[But] since such a scenario will not be definitely accepted by the public, Pashinyan is trying to find more ‘explainable’ arguments [for this],” wrote Past.