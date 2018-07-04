News
Wednesday
July 04
News
Criminal case launched against Armenia state-funded TV
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Between 2015 and 2016, the state-funded Public TV Company of Armenia had signed contracts with various organizations and private entrepreneurs—and on the account of means allocated to it from the state budget.

But it was found out that the respective considerable expenses were made through inaccurate or fake documents, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Considering that the recorded violations contain elements of a crime, the Prosecutor General’s Office has filed a criminal case against the Public TV Company of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee will conduct the investigation into this case.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
