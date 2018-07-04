National Security Service chief: No search was conducted at Yerevan mayor’s home

No search was conducted at the house of mayor Taron Margaryan of capital city Yerevan.

National Security Service (NSS) Director Artur Vanetsyan told about the above-said to reporters, before Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

Reflecting on the recently-released footage with respect to Margaryan’s considerable possessions—despite being solely a state official all his life, Vanetsyan noted as follows, in particular: “Those phenomena too are being studied. If there are violations, the assessment will be given.”

Also, the NSS chief informed that Taron Margaryan had not been called for questioning yet.

In addition, Artur Vanetsyan assured that Margaryan was in Armenia, but he added, “I don’t know where he is.”