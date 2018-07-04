News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Security Service: There are clear reports to Hayastan Fund director misusing 130mn drams for gambling
Security Service: There are clear reports to Hayastan Fund director misusing 130mn drams for gambling
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The statement made by the head of Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan that he returned the finds he misused with the help of Fund's credit card will be checked, director of Armenia's National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan said.

“Vardanyan said the money was returned, but we will conduct an investigation to make it clear. I cannot give a precise answer to your questions. However, there are clear reports that 130 million drams was withdrawn from the account to be used in a casino,” Vanetsyan said, adding that the fact of using a credit is criminally liable.

According to earlier reports, Vardanyan confessed to using the 25 million dram worth credit card provided to the fund for personal purposes, and for gambling. The funds that he spent were returned at the expense of the amounts donated to the fund, Vardanyan said.

In the past week alone, Vardanyan transferred about 14 million drams ($29,000) from a bank card of the fund to online casinos. Meanwhile , the amount totaled about 130 million drams in the period from 2016 to 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news