News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenia preceding defense minister to be questioned?
Armenia preceding defense minister to be questioned?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The preceding Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, is not speaking about the most recent corruption disclosures that were made at the Ministry of Defense (MOD). 

Reporters at parliament on Wednesday asked Sargsyan about these shocking discoveries at the MOD. But he advised them to ask such questions to the ministry, and recalled that he no longer was a minister.

Also, he did not respond to the query as to whether he was summoned for questioning.

As reported earlier, Seyran Ohanyan, who preceded Vigen Sargsyan as Defense Minister, was questioned within the framework of the criminal case that was launched into these corruption disclosures.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
National Security Service chief: No search was conducted at Yerevan mayor’s home
Vanetsyan assured that Margaryan was in Armenia, but he added, “I don’t know where he is”…
 Armenia Security Service conducts special operation in house of ex-president's brother
Alexander Sargsyan was detained on suspicion of illegal possession of arms in June...
 Search to be declared for Armenia 2nd President?
The Special Investigation Service chief provided information…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Ex-defense minister was questioned as witness
Along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into the events that had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008…
 Armenia PM appoints deputy provincial governors, they are all are women
In Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor, and Kotayk Provinces…
 Czech Ambassador: Role of Armenian youth was crucial in velvet revolution
The revolution in Armenia just started and there is no time to relax...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news