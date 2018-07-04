Armenia preceding defense minister to be questioned?

The preceding Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, is not speaking about the most recent corruption disclosures that were made at the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Reporters at parliament on Wednesday asked Sargsyan about these shocking discoveries at the MOD. But he advised them to ask such questions to the ministry, and recalled that he no longer was a minister.

Also, he did not respond to the query as to whether he was summoned for questioning.

As reported earlier, Seyran Ohanyan, who preceded Vigen Sargsyan as Defense Minister, was questioned within the framework of the criminal case that was launched into these corruption disclosures.