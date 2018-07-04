Armenian-Italian cultural heritage center to be created in Armenia

An Armenian-Italian cultural heritage center is planned to be created within the History Museum of Armenia.
To this end, the Armenian government decided—at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting—to allocate to the Ministry of Culture 9.72 million drams (approx. $US20,000) from the government reserve fund, and in order to give this amount to the aforementioned museum as a donation.
The Minister of Culture, Lilit Makunts, presented the respective draft decision. In her words, the official opening of this center is planned to be held during the Italian president’s upcoming visit to Armenia.
Makunts added that Italy’s investment to this plan will total €350 thousand, over the course of one year.