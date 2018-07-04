News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Dollar is strengthening in Armenia
Dollar is strengthening in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.95/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.25 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.86 (down by AMD 0.73), that of one British pound totaled AMD 637.88 (up by AMD 1.87), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.63 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.35, AMD 19,436.17 and AMD 13,011.79, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also followed suit…
 Armenia, Qatar exchange air communication agreement ratifications
A respective protocol was signed for the exchange of these ratifications…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, “weakened” in the country...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government actions in small and medium-sized businesses will become noticeable faster
The PM chaired a consultation devoted to the avenues for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country…
 Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate decline also continued in the country…
 Armenia PM: Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance
And the government has considerable things to do here…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news