Head of EU delegation in Armenia concerns over with Azerbaijan's militaristic rhetoric

YEREVAN.- The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a working meeting with the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski.

As Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page, during the meeting he informed the ambassador that the Armenian side, based on vast experience of the Armenia-EU relations, is ready to consistently strengthen cooperation with the EU, as well as in the spheres of the formation of civil society and democracy, the fight against corruption , exchange of experience and cybersecurity.

In turn, the ambassador Świtalski emphasized, the EU is ready to promote Armenia in the framework of the expected reforms, to expand cooperation and to create new platforms for dialogue.

Świtalski also expressed concern over the tensions on the border. "We agreed that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict", Grigoryan noted.

At the same time, the ambassador noted that he shares his concern over the militaristic statements of the Azerbaijani authorities and the encouragement of hatred. During the meeting other issues of mutual interest were discussed.