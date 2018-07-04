News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Head of EU delegation in Armenia concerns over with Azerbaijan's militaristic rhetoric
Head of EU delegation in Armenia concerns over with Azerbaijan's militaristic rhetoric
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a working meeting with the EU Ambassador to Armenia  Piotr Świtalski.

As Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page, during the meeting he informed the ambassador that the Armenian side, based on vast experience of the Armenia-EU relations, is ready to consistently strengthen cooperation with the EU, as well as in the spheres of the formation of civil society and democracy, the fight against corruption , exchange of experience and cybersecurity.

In turn, the ambassador Świtalski emphasized, the EU is ready to promote Armenia in the framework of the expected reforms, to expand cooperation and to create new platforms for dialogue.

Świtalski also expressed concern over the tensions on the border. "We agreed that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict", Grigoryan noted.

At the same time, the ambassador noted that he shares his concern over the militaristic statements of the Azerbaijani authorities and the encouragement of hatred. During the meeting other issues of mutual interest were discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA: UN Security Council resolutions were not implemented due to Azerbaijan position
The ministry issued a comment with respect to the UN Security Council resolutions on the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict…
 Armenia MP petitions to Bundestag colleague over Germany company-Azerbaijan military cooperation
Ashotyan sent a similar note also to the head of the Germany-South Caucasus Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the German legislature…
 Stepanakert: New war provoked by Azerbaijan will be a life-and-death war
There is no other way...
 Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption
[But] as long as there is no political solution to the Karabakh conflict, the peril of war will always be...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani authorities use village as a Hollywood movie scene
Davit Babayan commented on the recent trip of the Russian politicians and experts to the line of contact...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan staged theatrical performance, with participation of Russia analysts
Were the so-called Russian analysts who traveled to Azerbaijan on the account of Azerbaijan, and were to go to the line of contact, to make other statements?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news