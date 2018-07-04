NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 4.07.2018

The European Parliament has voted to give its consent the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union (CEPA).

The new partnership agreement is not the end point in terms of EU-Armenia cooperation, but a tool to promote domestic reform and its implementation, says a separate resolution, adopted on Wednesday.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan hailed the move and described it as “another important step” in making CEPA fully ratified.

The employees of Armenia’s National Security Service are conduction a special operation in the house of Alexander Sargsyan, brother of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan.

On June 25 Alexander Sargsyan was detained on suspicion of illegal possession of arms. The weapon turned to be legal, and he was later released.

Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan was detained on suspicion of embezzlement and abuse.

Under pressure, Vardanyan confessed to using fund’s credit card for personal purposes, and spent huge amounts on online casinos. The money he spent was returned at the expense of the amounts donated to the fund.

In the past week alone, Vardanyan transferred about 14 million drams ($29,000) from a bank card of the fund to online casinos.

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has sent to second President Robert Kocharyan a writ along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into the events that had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan told about the aforementioned to reporters, before Wednesday’s Cabinet session of the government.

Khachatryan noted that Robert Kocharyan, who was serving as president in 2008, was summoned for questioning as a witness.

But the SIS chief did not respond to the query on the chances of declaring a search for Kocharyan.

The first meeting of the parliamentary working group on making amendments to the election law, and which comprises representatives from the four factions, was held Wednesday at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

Several days ago, these factions had issued a statement noting that they were starting discussions over the making of reforms in the Electoral Code of the country.

All-inclusive matters are expected to be discussed at the first session of this working group.