Minister of Diaspora of Armenia receives Iranian Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.–  The Armenian government attaches great importance to the relations with Iran, the Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said during the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi.

The minister noted that the government of Armenia has already submitted the program, in which the relations with Iran have been given the important role.

"We are sure that there is very high potentia lfor development of the bilateral relations , in particular in respect of economic cooperation. New Armenia is ready to build qualitatively new relations in the atmosphere of trust", the minister said.
