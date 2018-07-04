News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister and OSCE official discuss situation on line of contact
Armenia defense minister and OSCE official discuss situation on line of contact
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The Minister of Defense of Armenia,  Davit Tonoyan  on Wednesday met with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office.

During the meeting the sides discussed the situation on the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.  In particular, the Minister of Defense informed the ambassador about the operative situation in Nakhichevan and recent developments, touching upon their possible consequences.

In his turn, Ambassador informed Davit Tonoyan about the ongoing agenda issues in the negotiation process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador: US ready for cooperation with Armenia (PHOTO)
Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in connection with the U.S. Independence Day...
 Armenian deputy FM: OSCE member states should not contribute to arms race in the region
As for Karabakh conflict settlement, the deputy FM reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva agreements...
 Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative briefed the Minister on the situation in the conflict zone...
 OSCE is eager to step up its links with Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan
Permanent Representatives to the OSCE released a statement summing up the visit…
 Lavrov: Russia is working on resolution of Karabakh conflict
In order to make this happen, a consensus is needed between the parties to the conflict...
 EU: Unresolved Karabakh conflict remains obstacle to increasing stability and prosperity in region
Since 2003, an EU Special Representative has been working to facilitate dialogue between the European Union...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news