Armenia defense minister and OSCE official discuss situation on line of contact

YEREVAN.- The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan on Wednesday met with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office.

During the meeting the sides discussed the situation on the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. In particular, the Minister of Defense informed the ambassador about the operative situation in Nakhichevan and recent developments, touching upon their possible consequences.

In his turn, Ambassador informed Davit Tonoyan about the ongoing agenda issues in the negotiation process.