Turkey announces final results of June 24 general elections

The Turkish Supreme Election Board on Wednesday announced the final results of the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, saying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 52.59 percent of votes, Xinhua reported.
Out of the 50,068,627 valid votes in the presidential election, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate Erdogan received 26,330,823 votes, followed by Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem Ince, who secured 30.64 percent in favor with 15,340,321 votes.
According to the official result, Erdogan's AKP won 42.56 percent of votes in the parliamentary ballot, while the main opposition CHP's votes stood at 22.65 percent.
The 600 parliamentary seats are distributed among five parties. AKP and its allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained a majority with 344 seats.
According to presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, the new Turkish cabinet will be announced on July 9.