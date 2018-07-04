Mogherini: EU to invest €160 million in Armenia in next four years

All Armenian parties understand very well that a partnership with the European Union is something vital for the country, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during the plenary session of the European Parliament.

“It is not about geopolitics, it is not about spheres of influence, it is not a partnership against somebody else, it is a partnership for, first of all, our citizens – the citizens of Armenia, our own citizens in the European Union –, for economic growth, for job creation and for better and stronger democracies. It is a partnership that can help advance the demands raised by the Armenian people, also in this latest month,” Mogherini said.

EU High Representative spoke about her recent meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister who informed her me of new Cabinet’s ambitious reform agenda, “”and the first concrete action it has already taken in the fight against corruption”.

“Our new Partnership provides the perfect framework to support the reforms and the European Union will invest €160 million in the next four years. We are ready to support many different fields of action - and just to name a few examples - from Small and Medium Enterprises, to helping to improve the business environment or investing in energy efficiency. And the list could continue.

Our first contacts with the new government have been really very productive. The atmosphere at our first meeting could not have been more positive and friendly and constructive,” Mogherini said.