News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Mogherini: EU to invest €160 million in Armenia in next four years
Mogherini: EU to invest €160 million in Armenia in next four years
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

All Armenian parties understand very well that a partnership with the European Union is something vital for the country, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during the plenary session of the European Parliament.

“It is not about geopolitics, it is not about spheres of influence, it is not a partnership against somebody else, it is a partnership for, first of all, our citizens – the citizens of Armenia, our own citizens in the European Union –, for economic growth, for job creation and for better and stronger democracies. It is a partnership that can help advance the demands raised by the Armenian people, also in this latest month,” Mogherini said.

EU High Representative spoke about her recent meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister who informed her me of new Cabinet’s ambitious reform agenda, “”and the first concrete action it has already taken in the fight against corruption”.

“Our new Partnership provides the perfect framework to support the reforms and the European Union will invest €160 million in the next four years. We are ready to support many different fields of action - and just to name a few examples - from Small and Medium Enterprises, to helping to improve the business environment or investing in energy efficiency. And the list could continue.

Our first contacts with the new government have been really very productive. The atmosphere at our first meeting could not have been more positive and friendly and constructive,” Mogherini said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
EU: New Armenia elections should build public confidence in electoral process
European Parliament can really accompany and facilitate this process…
 MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal
Ensuring that core EU values and rights are respected is one of the conditions...
 Armenia FM: MEP's vote on Armenia-EU agreement is another important step
His comment came after the MEPs backed the deal…
 European Parliament gives consent to CEPA
The MEPs also approved the accompanying resolution…
 Armenia delegation to Euronest PA: We proposed to simultaneously carry out visa liberalization and readmission dialogue
Our EU partners say to us [that] the previous visa facilitation and readmission agreement has not yet been fully implemented...
 Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement
“We had no obstacles before the change of power, and after it...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news